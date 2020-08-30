Mavericks coaches quickly raced onto the floor after seeing the play, which happened right in front of their bench. Doncic got up and tried to charge at Morris but was held back by teammate Boban Marjanovic.
Referees reviewed the play and determined it was a flagrant 2 foul, triggering an automatic ejection.
Earlier in the series, Morris denied trying to hurt Doncic, who has battled a sprained left ankle, when he stepped on his foot.
