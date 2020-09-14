The Clippers have gone 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the NBA with 47.6 rebounds led by Ivica Zubac averaging 7.5.
The Nuggets have gone 29-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 9-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 27.1 points per game, and is averaging 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. George is averaging 21.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
Jokic is averaging 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 116.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 46.7% shooting.
Nuggets: Averaging 107 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 47.5% shooting.
INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
