The Clippers made all eight of their shots from the perimeter in the first quarter. According to Sportradar, it is the first time since at least 1996 Los Angeles has had a perfect quarter with seven or more attempts.

Story continues below advertisement

Paul George had 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his third game back for the Clippers, who had six players in double figures. All of George’s field goals were 3-pointers.

Advertisement

CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. New Orleans could have wrapped up a play-in tournament berth with a win after Denver defeated the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the day.

The Clippers trailed 25-21 before going on a 32-8 run over a nine-minute span to take control. The spurt included six 3-pointers.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Herbert Jones had 13 points, while Larry Nance Jr., Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III had 10 apiece. ... Jonas Valanciunas grabbed nine rebounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Clippers: Terance Mann also had 15 points. .... Luke Kennard added 14 points, including four 3-pointers. ... Isaiah Hartenstein had 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. ... Reggie Jackson had 11 points and 10 assists. Zubac reached 300 career blocks late in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Conclude their four-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Clippers: Host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Suns have won two of the three meetings.

___