The 32-year-old forward averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 67 games while shooting 40% from the field last season.
In the playoffs, Batum had similar averages while playing 29 minutes a game.
“Nico is a terrific player, a selfless teammate and a consummate professional, who lifts us in a lot of different ways,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “He fit in perfectly from the beginning, and we’re grateful he’s chosen to return.”
Batum played for France in the Tokyo Olympics, losing to the United States in the gold medal game, 87-82.
