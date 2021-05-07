Lakers: Alex Caruso had eight points and seven assists in his second start of the season at guard. ... Talen Horton-Tucker (right calf strain) sat out and will be out Friday, too. ... Also missing the game was Dennis Schröder (health and safety protocols). ... It’s possible Jared Dudley, out since March 15 with a right MCL tear, could still play this season. He has returned to the court.