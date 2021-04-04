Montrezl Harrell led the Lakers with 19 points against his old team. Marc Gasol was the only starter in double figures with 11 points.
The Clippers built a double-digit lead midway through the second that the Lakers never reduced to single digits the rest of the way.
Five different Clippers powered a 12-3 run to start the third, with George’s 3-pointer capping the spurt that created their largest lead of 24 points. They matched that lead later in the quarter on a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard, who scored 12 of his 15 points in the fourth.
The Clippers stretched their lead to 20 points in the second, running off 10 in a row that ended with back-to-back 3-pointers by Marcus Morris.
The Clippers raced to a 13-2 lead to open the game, making their first six shots. Markief Morris scored the Lakers’ first seven points.
TIP-INS
Lakers: James has missed two weeks with a right ankle sprain. He tweeted Sunday, “Man I Wanna Hoop! Miss It So Much!” Coach Frank Vogel said James and Davis will join the team for the rest of its five-game road trip, although both are “still a ways away.” Davis has missed 22 games with a right calf strain. ... Drummond (right big toe contusion) still has trouble putting on a shoe and remains in great discomfort. ... No Laker reached double figures in the first half.
Clippers: Patrick Beverley (sore right knee) and Serge Ibaka (tight lower back) have each been out since mid-March. Beverley has been playing 5-on-5, but Ibaka has yet to reach that stage.
UP NEXT
Lakers: Visit Toronto on Tuesday.
Clippers: Host Portland on Tuesday.
