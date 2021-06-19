Numbers of note: The Suns have won seven consecutive games, matching their longest streak of the season. The last time they won more in a row was their 8-0 run inside the NBA’s restart bubble last summer. ... The Clippers won the last four games of their West semifinal series with Utah — the first four-game postseason winning streak in franchise history. They’d won three straight on two other occasions. ... George averaged 32.3 points in the three games against the Suns this season, shooting 61% on 3-pointers and getting 53% of his points from beyond the arc. ... This is the fifth trip to the conference finals for Clippers reserve guard Rajon Rondo. ... Paul has appeared in 119 playoff games without reaching the finals. That’s the fifth most in NBA history; Paul Millsap has played in 129 without a finals game, Al Horford has 124, Joe Johnson and Steve Nash 120 each. ... Booker is averaging 27.9 points and Suns center Deandre Ayton is shooting 72% in the playoffs. ... Phoenix’s Jae Crowder has four technicals so far in the postseason. Players must sit a game when they reach seven.