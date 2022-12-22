Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

LOS ANGLEES — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%.
Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
There was little else to celebrate for Charlotte, which trailed by 20 at 33-13 less than 11 minutes into the game. The Clippers led 37-19 after one quarter and were up 71-40 at halftime.
Mason Plumlee scored 18 points for the Hornets, and Jalen McDaniels added 16.
TIP INS
Hornets: It was Ball’s second career triple-double in a game at Los Angeles after he had one last season against the Lakers.
Clippers: Terance Mann was assessed a personal foul for shoving Kelly Oubre Jr. twice near the end of the first quarter, with both players receiving technical fouls after the play was reviewed. UP NEXT
Hornets: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Clippers: At Philadelphia on Friday night.
