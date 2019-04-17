Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (48-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Clippers won the last meeting 135-131. Lou Williams scored 36 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win and Stephen Curry scored 29 points in the loss for Golden State.

The Clippers are 11-5 in division games. Los Angeles averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 19-11 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

The Warriors are 13-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Golden State is 47-25 when allowing 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari is averaging 19.8 points and six rebounds for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is shooting 70.6 percent and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 27.3 points and has added five rebounds and five assists per game. Kevin Durant has averaged seven assists and scored 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 121 points, 47 rebounds, 32 assists, eight steals and six blocks per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 42 percent shooting.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 45 rebounds, 28 assists, seven steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: None listed.

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (torn right quad), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

