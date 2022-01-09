Hawks: F Cam Reddish sprained his right ankle after playing 3 minutes and didn’t return to the game … C Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) was out Sunday. He left Friday’s game against the Lakers and there had been no improvement … The Hawks outscored the Clippers 12-0 in fastbreak points in the first half … John Collins made his 223rd career start for the Hawks, tying Zaza Pachulia for 23rd in Atlanta history … Chris Jent was the acting head coach for the Hawks as Nate McMillan is still in health and safety protocols.