Cunningham and Bey hit 3-pointers to tie it at 105 with 1:40 left.
Isaiah Jackson split a pair of free throws, and Cunningham’s layup put Detroit ahead 107-106 with 1:09 to go. Tyrese Haliburton missed a 3-pointer, and the Pacers fouled Jeremi Grant with 19.1 seconds left. He hit both free throws, making it 109-106, and Jalen Smith missed an open 3-pointer with 10.4 seconds left. Bey wrapped it up with two free throws.
The Pistons hit nine of their first 10 3-point attempts, but missed their last five of the first half. Indiana finished the half with 34 points in the paint, cutting Detroit’s lead from 15 points to 65-62.
Haliburton’s 3-pointer finished a 10-0 run and put the Pacers ahead 79-78 with 4:43 left in the third quarter. Detroit struggled to hit jumpers and keep Indiana off the boards in the second half.
TIP INS
Pacers: Indiana had more offensive rebounds (13) in the first half than Detroit had defensive rebounds (12).
Pistons: Bagley returned after missing three games with an ankle injury, but Frank Jackson sat out with a back problem.
UP NEXT
Pacers: At Washington on Sunday night.
Pistons: Host Atlanta on Monday night.