STRENGTHS: The defense alone is impressive. Mitchell was the national defensive player of the year for the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Naismith with his ability to harass ballhandlers, both with quick hands and ability to move his feet. But Mitchell also made a huge leap offensively, most notably by going from shooting 32.4% on 3-pointers in 2020 to 44.7% last year. He hit at least three 3s in 10 games last year and had matched his 2020 season total (34) by the end of January.