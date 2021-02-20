Even Dell Curry, Steph’s father, seemed surprised. The elder Curry, a broadcaster for the Hornets, said on air: “Want me to send a text to his phone?”
Curry normally relishes a chance to play in his hometown of Charlotte, even though no fans are attending games this year at the Spectrum Center due to the pandemic.
Curry had 29 points in a 124-120 loss at Orlando on Friday night.
