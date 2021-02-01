The Warriors have gone 8-4 at home. Golden State ranks sixth in the NBA with 26.5 assists per game. Draymond Green leads the Warriors averaging 6.6.

The Celtics are 5-5 in road games. Boston has a 5-2 record against teams under .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 27.7 points per game while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. James Wiseman is shooting 52.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Brown is averaging 27.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Daniel Theis is shooting 67.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, eight steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 43.8% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).

