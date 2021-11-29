Embiid still look fatigued in the second half and the Magic rallied their way into the lead. The Magic took the lead 64-62 on Suggs’ pick off of Embiid’s lazy pass and a fastbreak dunk that ignited boos from the home crowd. Suggs swung from the rim and then pointed toward the sky as he hustled back on defense. Wagner let out a primal yell on another dunk off a turnover that kept Orlando’s lead at three.