“It seems like he’s just always spectacular these days and tonight he topped it, like really spectacular,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When he got going in the third, we had about 4,000 fans in the stands and you could hear ever one of them in anticipation of the ball going into the hoop. It’s amazing. He’s just an incredible player. In an era where the 3-point shot is king, Steph is the best one of them all.”