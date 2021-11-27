Warriors: Veteran swingman Andre Iguodala missed his fourth game in a row with soreness in his right knee. “He had some swelling and when you get older, things take longer to heal. In my case, years,” Kerr said. “This is what happens when you have that much mileage. Something happens and it keeps you out a little bit longer. It’s not a long-term concern.” ... G Damion Lee — whose wife Sydel was expecting the couple’s first child, a boy — was away for the team for personal reasons, and brother-in-law Curry might have provided a hint when he put a ball under his jersey and then pushed it out. ... Green notched his second game of the season with double-digit assists. ... The Warriors have won 11 of the last 13 against Portland at home.