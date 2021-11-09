Warriors: Warriors assistant Mike Brown wasn’t feeling well and didn’t attend the game. ... Golden State is 9-1 for the first time since starting 10-1 in 2018-19. ... Veteran Andre Iguodala was back after a break to rest his sore left hip Sunday night against Houston. He played in his 1,200th career game, joining LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony as the only active players at that mark. ... F Otto Porter Jr. was out to protect a left foot injury. “He’s obviously been banged up for the last couple years, so this is all part of maintenance and making sure we’re handling things the right way,” coach Steve Kerr said. “He should be good to go Wednesday, and it makes sense to give him tonight off, but we’ll see. He’s been fine. He’s in a really good place but yeah, we’ve got to be smart especially in the early part of the season.”