“Only words of wisdom is when he’s analyzing the Warriors, not to bash his coach,” Kerr said. “He can only wear one hat when he talks about the Warriors, he can’t wear two. It’s a great opportunity for him. I worked at Turner for eight years. Wonderful people there, great company and vibe. Draymond has already proven how good he can be on TV and this will help him lay the foundation for his post-basketball playing career. I’m very confident that he’ll be able to divide up his duties up well and not losing anything on the court.”