Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: day to day (knee).
Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD