Los Angeles Clippers (12-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

Dallas hosts Los Angeles aiming to prolong its five-game win streak.

Dallas went 18-34 in Western Conference action and 24-17 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks shot 44.7% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 24.0 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: day to day (knee).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD