Dallas went 43-32 overall with a 23-14 record on the road a season ago. The Mavericks shot 46.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.
The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Alex Len: day to day (personal).
Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen Brunson: day to day (health and safety protocols), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (groin), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (health and safety protocols), Dwight Powell: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: day to day (health and safety protocols).
