The Celtics are 7-6 in road games. Boston is 8-4 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 45.2 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won 116-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Kemba Walker led Boston with 29 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 14 points and added three rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Walker leads the Celtics averaging 5.3 assists while scoring 23.1 points per game. Jayson Tatum has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 109.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, eight steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness), Marcus Smart: day to day (eye infection).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

