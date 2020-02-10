The Jazz are 20-13 against conference opponents. Utah is 24-7 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 112-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 25 points, and Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Delon Wright has averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.3 points and has added 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 3.8 made 3-pointers and scored 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

Jazz: Ed Davis: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.