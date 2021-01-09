Orlando finished 33-40 overall with a 15-23 record on the road a season ago. The Magic allowed opponents to score 108.3 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Trey Burke: day to day (illness), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).
Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (left hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.