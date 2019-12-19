The Mavericks are 10-2 on the road. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 117.6 points per game and shooting 46.4 percent.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 12.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Embiid has averaged 10.4 rebounds and added 19 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jalen Brunson is second on the Mavericks averaging 3.4 assists while scoring 8.1 points per game. Seth Curry has averaged 2.2 assists and scored 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 110.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Mavericks: Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

