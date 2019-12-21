The Mavericks are 11-2 in road games. Dallas is third in the league with 37.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 110-102 in the last matchup on Nov. 16. Doncic led Dallas with 26 points, and Norman Powell led Toronto with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors with 7.4 assists and scores 19.5 points per game. Serge Ibaka is averaging one made 3-pointers and 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Kristaps Porzingis has shot 40.7 percent and is averaging 17.6 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 14.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 46 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 48.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).

Mavericks: Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

