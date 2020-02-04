The Grizzlies are 3-5 against Southwest Division teams. Memphis leads the league in inside scoring, averaging 56.4 points in the paint per game this season. Jonas Valanciunas leads them with 11.2 points in the paint per game.

The Mavericks won the last meeting between these two teams 138-122 on Nov. 9. Luka Doncic scored 24 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 40.7 percent and averaging 17.8 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging three made 3-pointers and 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

AD

Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies averaging 15.2 points and is adding 10.3 rebounds. Dillon Brooks has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 21 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Mavericks: Seth Curry: day to day (left knee), J.J. Barea: day to day (left ankle), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.