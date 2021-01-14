Dallas finished 43-32 overall with a 23-14 record on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.1 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.
The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose).
Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen Brunson: out (health protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (health protocols), Dwight Powell: out (health protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.