Lillard said he had been bothered by lower abdominal tendinopathy for several years, but it flared up during the Tokyo Olympics.
A six-time All-Star, Lillard averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season for the Blazers.
Portland is 26-44 this season and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Blazers are in a rebuilding phase after trading away three starters — including Lillard’s backcourt teammate CJ McCollum — at the February deadline.
