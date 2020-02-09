The Lakers are 6-2 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 22-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Suns are 4-6 in division play. Phoenix ranks second in the Western Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 8.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers won 117-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 31 points, and Booker led Phoenix with 32 points.

AD

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: James leads the Lakers with 10.8 assists and scores 25 points per game. Danny Green is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 26.7 points and has added 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Rubio has averaged 5.2 assists and scored 6.9 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

AD

AD

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Suns: Tyler Johnson: out (calf), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (ankle), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.