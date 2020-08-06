The Rockets are 26-18 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 24-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 35-8 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 32-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Rockets won the last meeting between these two squads 121-111 on Feb. 6. Russell Westbrook scored 41 points to help lead Houston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden leads the Rockets with 4.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 34.3 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Robert Covington is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LeBron James has shot 49.4% and is averaging 25.3 points for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 23.7 points and eight rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 46.1% shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 105.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 42.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Caboclo: out (ankle), Eric Gordon: out (ankle), Russell Westbrook: day to day (quad).

Lakers: Dwight Howard: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.