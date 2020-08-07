The Lakers are 16-8 in non-conference games. Los Angeles is 32-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Pacers won the last meeting between these two squads 105-102 on Dec. 17. Domantas Sabonis scored 26 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner ranks second on the Pacers with 6.5 rebounds and averages 12.1 points. T.J. Warren is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Davis is averaging 26.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, eight steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 46.1% shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 106.3 points, 44 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 42.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Doug McDermott: out (knee), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

Lakers: Markieff Morris: day to day (hip), LeBron James: out (groin), Rajon Rondo: out (thumb), Alex Caruso: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.