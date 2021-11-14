Davis had the big game two days after the Lakers were humbled by 24 points in a home loss to Minnesota, with the All-Star forward saying afterward the performance was “embarrassing” and that the team lacked effort in a deciding third quarter.
Dejounte Murray had a triple-double for the Spurs with 22 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Keldon Johnson scored 24 points.
HAWKS 120, BUCKS 100
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak, beating Milwaukee in an Eastern Conference final rematch.
Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds to push the Hawks to a much-needed victory.
Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Antetokounmpo scored 26 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game with a sprained right ankle. Jrue Holiday had 19 points.