The Nuggets are 29-14 in Western Conference play. Denver has a 43-18 record when scoring 100 or more points.
The Lakers won the last meeting between these two squads 120-116 on Feb. 12. Davis scored 33 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 24.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers, while scoring 18.9 points per game and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic is averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 105.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 43.5% shooting.
Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 47.8% shooting.
INJURIES: Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (thumb), Danny Green: day to day (hip).
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Troy Daniels: day to day (hip), Will Barton: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.