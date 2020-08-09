The Nuggets are 29-14 in Western Conference play. Denver has a 43-18 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The Lakers won the last meeting between these two squads 120-116 on Feb. 12. Davis scored 33 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 25.4 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 24.7 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers, while scoring 18.9 points per game and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic is averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 105.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 43.5% shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (thumb), Danny Green: day to day (hip).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Troy Daniels: day to day (hip), Will Barton: day to day (knee), Gary Harris: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.