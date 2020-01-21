The Lakers are 18-4 on the road. Los Angeles is second in the league scoring 53.7 points in the paint per game led by Davis averaging 13.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 117-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 31 points, and RJ Barrett led New York with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Morris leads the Knicks averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 19 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from beyond the arc. Reggie Bullock is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers and 9.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

James leads the Lakers averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 25.2 points per game and shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 1.8 assists and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 106.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 119.4 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, eight steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (oblique).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.