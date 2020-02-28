Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 32 points. Ja Morant had 20 points and 11 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas 13 points and a career-high 25 rebounds.
The Kings led by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter. And despite a furious Memphis rally down the stretch, Sacramento held on for its fourth win in the last five since the All-Star break.
Memphis trailed by nine – 100-91 -- on a 3-pointer from Fox with 2:47 remaining. Memphis would craft a 10-2 run capped by a three-point play from Morant with 10.2 seconds left and a 102-101 Sacramento lead.
Buddy Hield, who had 14 points, converted a pair of free throw with 4.4 left and a 3-point attempt from Tyus Jones as time ran out bounced off the rim.
Sacramento erased an early Memphis lead relying in 3-point shooting after Hield and Kent Bazemore entered the game in the first half. That allowed the Kings to hold a 50-47 lead at halftime. Hield had 10 points for Sacramento while Brooks led Memphis with 18 points.
TIP-INS
Kings: Wrapped up a four-game trip. ... Fox was a game-time decision with lower abdominal tightness. ... Bazemore would finish with 13 points. … Nemanja Bjelica also had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Grizzlies: Signed F Jarrod Uthoff to a 10-day contract on Thursday. Uthoff was with the Memphis Hustle of the G League. He did not play Friday. … Brooks’ previous high this season was 31 twice, the last time on Jan. 20 against the Pelicans. … Valanciunas previous career high in rebounds was 24 against Orlando last season.
UP NEXT
Kings: Host Detroit on Sunday.
Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
