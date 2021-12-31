Pacers: Indiana was without five players, including starting guard Malcolm Brogdon sidelined because of COVID-19 protocols. Brogdon, the team’s leading scorer, had already missed the previous three games with an Achilles injury. The others were Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb, Isaiah Jackson and Kelan Martin. Duarte had started 25 games. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce also was out following a positive COVID-19 test. ... Duane Washington Jr. made the first start of his NBA career, replacing Duarte. … The Pacers signed Ahmad Caver to a 10-day hardship contact on Friday. Indiana had signed Nate Hinton to a 10-day hardship contract on Thursday.