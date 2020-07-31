The Heat are 13-14 in non-conference games. Miami averages 44.5 rebounds per game and is 30-10 when outrebounding opponents.

The Nuggets won the last matchup between these two squads 109-89 on Nov. 5. Jamal Murray scored 21 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.8 points per game while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic is averaging 17.8 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 59.7% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Heat. Kendrick Nunn is averaging 17.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 41 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 47.0% shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.9 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: None listed.

Heat: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.