The Knicks are 3-10 in road games. New York leads the Eastern Conference with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 129-92 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Will Barton led Denver with 17 points, and Robinson led New York with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barton leads the Nuggets averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.9 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jokic has averaged 11.1 rebounds and added 15.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Marcus Morris leads the Knicks averaging 18.6 points and has added 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Randle has averaged 1.1 made 3-pointers and scored 18.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 99.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Paul Millsap: day to day (quad).

Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: out (achilles), Allonzo Trier: out (concussion).

