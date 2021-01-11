Denver finished 29-16 in Western Conference play and 20-16 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 16.6 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: out (personal), Tyler Johnson: out (health and safety protocols).
Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).
