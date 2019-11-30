The Nuggets have gone 7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two squads 101-94 on Oct. 28. Jamal Murray scored 18 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.4 rebounds and averages 16.1 points. Murray has averaged two made 3-pointers and scored 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 9-1, averaging 102.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.1 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 98.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Nuggets Injuries: Bol Bol: day to day (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

