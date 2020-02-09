The Spurs are 12-18 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference with 36 defensive rebounds per game led by LaMarcus Aldridge averaging 5.5.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 20.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jerami Grant has averaged 14.3 points and totaled 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 5.2 assists while scoring 23 points per game. Patty Mills has averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers and scored 11.2 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Bol Bol: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (right ankle), Will Barton: day to day (knee).

Spurs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.