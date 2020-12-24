Los Angeles finished 49-23 overall and 32-16 in Western Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 50.2 bench points last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), JaMychal Green: out (calf).
Clippers: Marcus Morris: day to day (knee).
