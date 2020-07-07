After a decade-long NBA playing career, Booth served as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012-13, followed by a four-year stint in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office, first as a scout and then as director of player personnel.
Booth played at Penn State, where he was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1998. He was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 1999, beginning a 10-year playing career with seven teams.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.