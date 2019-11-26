Washington finished 32-50 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards gave up 116.9 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: Bol Bol: out (left foot).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

