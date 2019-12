The Magic are 4-9 on the road. Orlando is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two squads 91-87 on Nov. 2. Jamal Murray scored 22 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic has averaged 17 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jerami Grant is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Magic. Evan Fournier has averaged 22.7 points and totaled 2.3 rebounds while shooting 48.4 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 106.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 105.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Paul Millsap: day to day (quad).

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

