Wizards: Washington went 24-36 away from home in 2021. ... The Wizards (17-17) are back at .500 for the season. They have yet to be under .500 at any point in the 2021-22 campaign, after not spending a single day over .500 in each of the previous three seasons. ... Washington’s biggest deficit was 28 points, making this the fourth game this season the Wizards trailed by at least that many.