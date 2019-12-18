The Nets are 7-7 in road games. Brooklyn has an 11-4 record against teams under .500.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan has averaged 20.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl has averaged 7.1 rebounds and added 6.3 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

AD

Dinwiddie is averaging 21.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Nets. Joe Harris has averaged 16.8 points and four rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 50.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 42.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Nets: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD