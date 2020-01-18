The Heat have gone 11-11 away from home. Miami is 13-5 against opponents with a losing record.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Spurs 106-100 in their last meeting on Jan. 15. Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 33 points, and DeRozan paced San Antonio scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs with 2.3 made 3-pointers and averages 11.8 points while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 18.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Butler has shot 44.4 percent and is averaging 20.3 points for the Heat. Goran Dragic has averaged 4.9 assists and scored 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 48 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Rudy Gay: day to day (illness).

Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Justise Winslow: out (back).

