The Pistons have gone 4-10 away from home. Detroit is 8-20 when allowing 100 or more points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Spurs 132-98 in their last matchup on Dec. 1. Christian Wood led Detroit with 28 points, and DeRozan paced San Antonio scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryn Forbes leads the Spurs with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 11.4 points while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. DeRozan has averaged 19.2 points and totaled 4.9 rebounds while shooting 49.1 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Drummond is averaging 17.9 points, 15.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pistons. Derrick Rose has averaged 5.8 assists and scored 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Pistons: Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

